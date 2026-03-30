TLC Singer Chilli Says She Is ‘Not MAGA’ After Accidentally Sharing Post Calling Michelle Obama a Man, Donating to Republicans

TLC member Rozonda Thomas — better known as “Chilli” — said she wants to “be clear” that she is “not MAGA” after reportedly sharing a post that called former First Lady Michelle Obama a man and donated Republicans.

“I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people,” Chilli wrote in a Saturday Instagram post.

“I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print. I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans,” the “No Scrubs” singer continued.

“Two things I care deeply about as my dad is a veteran and everyone knows I love children. I have learned a valuable lesson and ask for grace as I navigate this,” Chilli concluded in her written statement.

The TLC singer’s post included a video in which she elaborated on the matter.

“I wanted to address a few things that are circulating on the internet that’s very concerning to me,” Chilli began in her video. “Let me say this first: I have the utmost respect and admiration for Michelle Obama, and I would never say or do anything that is disrespectful to her.”

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“And I had no clue that this re-post had happened until I started getting phone calls and text messages from everybody, and I immediately went to my page to see what was going on,” the “Waterfalls” singer explained.

Chilli further insisted, “I’m not very computer savvy, so I’m looking for this re-post button, and I see that all of these buttons are very, very close to each other, and clearly, I was scrolling, and my thumb hit the re-post button.”

“Again, I had no clue that something like this happened until I got all the calls,” the “Creep” singer added. “But, of course, I took that down, and I would never post anything like that. I would never do something like that.”

The 55-year-old went on to stress, “I have supported the Obamas. I gave to the campaign — both runs, voted twice for him — and supported the organization that Michelle had in the schools for exercise for the kids.”

In addressing recent revelations that she has previously donated to Republicans, Chilli added, “These are the things that support the veterans. I have always supported them, not just now, not for years. This is not something new.”

Over the weekend, Chilli faced scrutiny from her fans after they discovered that she donated hundreds of dollars to President Donald Trump’s campaign, according to a report by Stereogum.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show Chilli donated 17 total contributions throughout the 2024 election, which included $210 to Republican-endorsed fundraising platform WinRed, $486 to Trump-affiliated super PAC Never Surrender, and $200 dollars to the Trump National Committee JFC.

But this is not the first time Chilli — who follows Donald Trump Jr. and Tomi Lahren on X — has seemingly expressed conservative views.

In 2017, Chilli said “all lives matter” after she was asked for her opinion about Black Lives Matter, Stereogum noted.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.