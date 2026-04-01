Trump, First Lady Applauded at Opening Night of ‘Chicago’ at the Trump-Kennedy Center

President Donald Trump attended Tuesday night’s opening of the musical Chicago at the Trump-Kennedy Center marking one of his last visits at the national arts institution before it closes for renovations in July.

AP reports Trump was at the Washington, DC, landmark alongside his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

It was their first time together at the Trump-Kennedy Center since the premiere of the documentary Melania on January 26, as Breitbart News reported.

He also attended the opening night production of Les Misérables last summer.

Set in the 1920s, Chicago is a satire of how show business and the media combine to make celebrities out of criminals, the AP report notes.

The much loved show will run at the Trump-Kennedy Center Opera House through April 5. The center will award the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to comedian Bill Maher on June 28, an event Trump could also attend.

Since returning to office in January 2025, the AP report sets out the Republican president has wielded tremendous influence over the venue, recasting its previous leadership and replacing it with a handpicked board of trustees that named him chairman.

The board added Trump’s name to the Trump-Kennedy Center and approved the two-year closure, which followed a wave of cancellations by leading performers, musicians and groups upset Trump had intervened at the storied institution.

Both the name change and the planned closure have prompted legal proceedings that are ongoing.