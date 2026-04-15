Australian Police Launch Investigation After Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault

Australian police have reportedly launched an investigation after actress Ruby Rose accused pop star Katy Perry of sexual assault in social media posts. The “I Kissed a Girl” singer, meanwhile, strongly denies the allegations.

While authorities did not name Rose or Perry, the actress says she is contact with with detectives, according to a report by Deadline.

“Melbourne sexual offences and child abuse investigation team detectives are investigating [an alleged] historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010,” a Victoria Police spokesperson told the outlet on Wednesday.

“Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD [central business district]. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier this week, Rose took to Meta’s Threads platform to claim in a series of posts that Perry sexually assaulted her at Melbourne’s Spice Market nightclub when she was in her 20s, Deadline reported.

In what appears to be a since-deleted post, the Australian actress alleged that Perry “saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

“Today I will be walking into a police station to see if any of my experiences can be investigated. I imagine they are past their statute of limitations, but all the more reason to try,” Rose said in a follow-up post on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Orange Is the New Black actress revealed that she will no longer be commenting on her allegations against Perry.

“As of this afternoon, I have finalized all of my reports. This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved,” Rose wrote.

“It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I’m not,” the John Wick: Chapter 2 actress continued.

“This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief,” the 40-year-old added. “I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward.”

Perry, meanwhile, has previously denied Rose’s allegations, Deadline noted.

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies,” the “Dark Horse” singer’s representative said.

“Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,” Perry’s rep added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.