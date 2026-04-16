Woke Marvel Star Simu Liu’s Streaming Show ‘The Copenhagen Test’ Axed After 1 Season

April 16 (UPI) — There will be no Season 2 for the futuristic spy thriller, The Copenhagen Test, on Peacock.

“Forever proud of all the work we put into this one,” executive producer and star Simu Liu wrote on his Instagram Stories Wednesday, alongside a screenshot of a media report about the show’s cancellation. “Special shout-out to the absolute best BEST cast ever.”

Variety reported that the show was well-received by critics, but did not attract a large enough audience to warrant a second season.

Created by Thomas Brandon, the show starred Melissa Barrera, Sinclair Daniel, Brian d’Arcy James, Mark O’Brien and Kathleen Chalfant.

Liu played Alexander Hale, an intelligence agent whose brain is hacked in the series.

Liu will soon be seen in the movie, Avengers: Doomsday.