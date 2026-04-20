Nancy Sinatra Snaps at Donald Trump’s ‘Sacrilege’ for Sharing Frank Sinatra Performance

An indignant Nancy Sinatra snapped at Donald Trump for sharing one of her father’s most iconic songs, remonstrating Sunday it is “sacrilege” for Frank Sinatra to be associated with the president.

The octogenarian daughter of the fabled crooner was moved to make public her distain after Trump shared a video on his Truth Social platform of her father singing his 1969 song My Way.

Her response and indignation were both immediatelty apparent.

“This is a sacrilege,” she wrote on X, after a follower brought Trump’s post to her attention.

Entertainment Weekly notes another fan asked if there was anything she could do about Trump sharing the video, following in the footsteps of numerous musicians who’ve called on the president to cease and desist using their work at his rallies and to promote his policies.