Nancy Sinatra Snaps at Donald Trump’s ‘Sacrilege’ for Sharing Frank Sinatra Performance

An indignant Nancy Sinatra snapped at Donald Trump for sharing one of her father’s most iconic songs, remonstrating Sunday it is “sacrilege” for Frank Sinatra to be associated with the president.
The octogenarian daughter of the fabled crooner was moved to make public her distain after Trump shared a video on his Truth Social platform of her father singing his 1969 song My Way.
Her response and indignation were both immediatelty apparent.
“This is a sacrilege,” she wrote on X, after a follower brought Trump’s post to her attention.
Entertainment Weekly notes another fan asked if there was anything she could do about Trump sharing the video, following in the footsteps of numerous musicians who’ve called on the president to cease and desist using their work at his rallies and to promote his policies.
“Unfortunately no,” she lamented. “The only people who can do something are the publishers.”
This is not the first time Nancy Sinatra has seen fit to express her disdain for Trump – and his supporters.
In 2021 she said she will “never forgive” the people who voted for him and hopes the anger “doesn’t kill me.”
“I couldn’t believe that this great nation had sunk so low,” Sinatra said of Trump’s 2016 victory in an interview, as Breitbart News reported.
“I’ll never forgive the people that voted for him, ever,” she added. “I have an angry place inside of me now. I hope it doesn’t kill me.”
For the record, Rolling Stone notes Frank Sinatra recorded My Way in 1969.
It is an English-language adaptation of a French song, Comme d’habitude, which was written by written by Jacques Revaux, Gilles Thibaut, and Claude François.
The English version was written by Paul Anka. Therefore the song’s publishers, Because Music and Primary Wave Music Publishing, hold the rights, not the Sinatra family. Over the years, My Way has also been performed by Elvis Presley and Sid Vicious.
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