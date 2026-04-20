Nolte: Josh Hutcherson Compares Trump Era to His ‘Hunger Games’ Franchise

Josh Hutcherson, the actor who played the guy who was nowhere near man enough for his Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence, believes President Trump has turned his hit franchise into a dystopian reality.

In an interview with the far-left GQ we’re told that “For Hutcherson, seeing the echoes of the fantasy dystopian movies he played as a teenager actually unfold in real life is ‘frustrating.’”

As politics gets more and more dire, more violent, more divisive, the comparisons become scarily real. Hutcherson is a realist, but he also understands the power of art. “Look, [that series] is not going to change the world. I think it’s a tool – of which there are many – a warning about giving government too much power and control. About not standing up against authoritarians. About stripping away civil rights, human rights. Being an American right now, it’s like… what the fuck is going on?” The US, in his eyes, has “lost its way in so many ways. The fact that we’re at ICE raids in the streets and funding wars,” he says, referring to the US government’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests. “The fact that there are a lot of Americans who support it – and many more who don’t – makes you feel like an alien in your own place. It’s like, how are we allowing this?”

Yes, Josh, how will we live through the horrors of deporting people who illegally broke into our country and ensuring the suicidal clerics who run (or used to run) Iran do not obtain a nuclear weapon?

Where was his concern for “giving government too much power and control” during the COVID fascism of lockdowns and forced vaccinations? Where was his concern with “giving government too much power and control” when Barry Obama was suing the Little Sister of the Poor to force them to provide birth control; when Joe Biden opened the border; when public schools queered kids behind the backs of parents; when Obama sought to jail journalists and Biden launched a censorship crusade against his critics through Big Tech companies?

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Does he not have the mental capacity to understand that if you truly want to “feel like an alien in your own place,” the fastest way to do that is to import a culture that wants nothing to do with your culture, which is precisely what open borders accomplishes.

Where was this concern about ICE when Obama was seen as the Deporter-in-Chief?

Obviously all professions require a certain amount of discretion to fit in, to keep the peace, and to remain employed. I can understand and sympathize with those who prefer to remain quiet in the interest of their careers. What’s gross is this constant reciting of leftist Hollywood’s catechism. Is there a Hollywood Talking Point Hotline of some sort?

Hey, it’s Josh … … … No, not Brolin—the other Josh … … … No, not Hartnett—the other— … … … I don’t even know who Josh Duhamel is—I’m the Hunger Games Josh … … … Hutcherson … … … H-U-T-C-H-E-R-S-O-N … … … Yes, the Josh who hates Taylor Swift. Anyway, I’m being interviewed by GQ this week and need to know what I’m supposed to care about. Are we still all about Ukraine and transsexuals? … … … Oh, ICE and the Iran War. Against ICE, right? … … … Noted. And Iran? … … … Really? Iran kills a lot of innocent people … … … Okay, if you say so.