Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Reigns in Dior Haute Couture for Royal Dinner

First Lady Melania Trump went full high fashion for the United States-United Kingdom State Dinner on Tuesday evening, where she and President Donald Trump hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
For the occasion, Mrs. Trump, working with her longtime fashion confidant Hervé Pierre, wore a pale pink organza gown from Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection for Dior Haute Couture — a favorite among high fashion clients and which received rave reviews from industry critics.
The gown is a rendition of Look 31 from the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection, mimicking a similar shape to Mrs. Trump’s inaugural gowns, both designed by Hervé Pierre, with its sculptural bodice and waistline cinched with a swoosh.
Anderson’s debut haute couture collection was partly inspired by bouquets of flowers and referenced John Galliano’s drama-heavy collections when he was creative director of the Parisian house in the aughts.
Mrs. Trump wore ivory suede gloves, also by Dior, with the gown and bold earrings from her personal jewelry collection, which includes coveted vintage pieces from the likes of Bulgari and Harry Winston.
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump await the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla for an official state dinner at The White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. The dinner, part of a trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence, is the first formal white tie event at The White House since President George W. Bush hosted Queen Elizabeth II in 2007. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose with Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla ahead of a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Queen Camilla and King Charles III to the White House for a state dinner on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III addressed a joint meeting of Congress as part of a multi-day trip to the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia celebrating the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: (L-R) Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump pose outside during an official state dinner hosted by the President and First Lady at The White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. The dinner is the first formal white tie event at The White House since President George W. Bush hosted Queen Elizabeth II in 2007. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump prepare to welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a state dinner at the White House on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III addressed a joint meeting of Congress as part of a multi-day trip to the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia celebrating the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: (Image converted to black and white. Color version available.) (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump await the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla for an official state dinner at The White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. The dinner, part of a trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence, is the first formal white tie event at The White House since President George W. Bush hosted Queen Elizabeth II in 2007. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: (L-R) King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump pose outside during an official state dinner hosted by the President and First Lady at The White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. The dinner is the first formal white tie event at The White House since President George W. Bush hosted Queen Elizabeth II in 2007. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: (L-R) Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump pose outside during an official state dinner hosted by the President and First Lady at The White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. The dinner is the first formal white tie event at The White House since President George W. Bush hosted Queen Elizabeth II in 2007. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: (L-R) Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump pose outside during an official state dinner hosted by the President and First Lady at The White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. The dinner is the first formal white tie event at The White House since President George W. Bush hosted Queen Elizabeth II in 2007. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Queen Camilla and King Charles III to the White House for a state dinner on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III addressed a joint meeting of Congress as part of a multi-day trip to the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia celebrating the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look on as Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive ahead of a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose with Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla ahead of a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump enter the White House for a state dinner on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III addressed a joint meeting of Congress as part of a multi-day trip to the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia celebrating the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Queen Camilla and King Charles III to the White House for a state dinner on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III addressed a joint meeting of Congress as part of a multi-day trip to the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia celebrating the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: (L-R) Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump enter The White House during an official state dinner hosted by the President and First Lady on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. The dinner, part of a trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence, is the first formal white tie event at The White House since President George W. Bush hosted Queen Elizabeth II in 2007. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose outside during an official state dinner hosted at The White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. The dinner, part of a trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence, is the first formal white tie event at The White House since President George W. Bush hosted Queen Elizabeth II in 2007. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Alternate crop) U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive with King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a state dinner at the White House on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III addressed a joint meeting of Congress as part of a multi-day trip to the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia celebrating the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla, from left, King Charles III, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump at the Grand Staircase of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The long-planned event is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence from Britain, though its diplomatic mission has taken on new urgency amid Trump’s recent feud with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the UK’s limited support for US military action against Iran. Photographer: Craig Hudson/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: (L-R) Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump pose at the base of the Grand Staircase during an official state dinner hosted by the President and First Lady at The White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. The dinner, part of a trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence, is the first formal white tie event at The White House since President George W. Bush hosted Queen Elizabeth II in 2007. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla, from left, King Charles III, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump at the Grand Staircase of the White House ahead of a state dinner in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The long-planned event is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence from Britain, though its diplomatic mission has taken on new urgency amid Trump’s recent feud with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the UK’s limited support for US military action against Iran. Photographer: Craig Hudson/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: (L-R) King Charles III and U.S. President Donald Trump toast in the East Room during an official state dinner hosted by the President and First Lady at The White House on day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. The dinner is the first formal white tie event at The White House since President George W. Bush hosted Queen Elizabeth II in 2007. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump smile as they listen to Britain’s King Charles III speak during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump toast King Charles at the state dinner for King Charles at the White House on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 in Washington, D.C. Charles spoke to a joint session of Congress earlier in the day, and attended several events with U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by Craig Hudson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump toast King Charles III at the State Dinner for the King and Queen Camilla, at the White House in Washington DC, on day two of the state visit to the US. Picture date: Tuesday April 28, 2026. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)
First Lady Melania Trump listens to US President Donald Trump speak as they host Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump smiles as President Donald Trump speaks during a State Dinner with Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
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