Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Reigns in Dior Haute Couture for Royal Dinner

First Lady Melania Trump went full high fashion for the United States-United Kingdom State Dinner on Tuesday evening, where she and President Donald Trump hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

For the occasion, Mrs. Trump, working with her longtime fashion confidant Hervé Pierre, wore a pale pink organza gown from Jonathan Anderson’s debut collection for Dior Haute Couture — a favorite among high fashion clients and which received rave reviews from industry critics.

The gown is a rendition of Look 31 from the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection, mimicking a similar shape to Mrs. Trump’s inaugural gowns, both designed by Hervé Pierre, with its sculptural bodice and waistline cinched with a swoosh.

Anderson’s debut haute couture collection was partly inspired by bouquets of flowers and referenced John Galliano’s drama-heavy collections when he was creative director of the Parisian house in the aughts.

Mrs. Trump wore ivory suede gloves, also by Dior, with the gown and bold earrings from her personal jewelry collection, which includes coveted vintage pieces from the likes of Bulgari and Harry Winston.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.