Gary Sinise, Joe Mantegna to Host National Memorial Day Concert Marking 250th Anniversary of U.S.

May 4 (UPI) — Capital Concerts has announced the lineup for the 2026 National Memorial Day Concert special.

Actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise will return to host the event May 24 on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

This year’s celebration will honor the 250th anniversary of the United States and its service members.

“Joe and I are deeply honored to co-host this 37-year tradition at the U.S. Capitol and salute those who have worn the uniform — past and present — and their families who have stood beside them,” Sinise said in a press release.

The Pitt actor Noah Wyle will present a segment of the concert remembering the 1776 American Revolution, while Breaking Bad actor Johnathan Banks will appear during a tribute to the 85th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. Wayward Pines actress Melissa Leo will present the 25th anniversary remembrance of 9/11.

Musical performers include Mickey Guyton, Jamey Johnson, Alan Jackson, Laura Osnes, Andy Grammer, Mary McCormack, Blessing Offor, and the National Symphony Orchestra.

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National Memorial Day Concert will air live May 24 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS and the Armed Forces Network. It will also stream on YouTube and PBS.org.