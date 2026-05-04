TN State Rep. Pearson: Trump Is a ‘White Supremacist, Domestic Terrorist’

Monday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson said President Donald Trump was a “white supremacist, domestic terrorist.”

Person said, “[W]e’re preserving and fighting to preserve our congressional representation and stop the racist gerrymandering that’s being proposed.”

He continued, “This is the only black majority district in the state of Tennessee. After the gutting of the Voting Rights Act, this is where the state of Tennessee decided to attack first black representation. And we know that’s happening in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and is going to be happening all across our country. We have to defend our right to representation. Our voices in Congress, in the statehouse, and in elected office.”

Pearson added, “Donald Trump is a white supremacist domestic terrorist who is seeking to destroy our democracy by any means necessary, including by usurping democracy itself and the voices of the people. And Governor Bill Lee, Cameron Sexton, Lieutenant Governor McNally have all decided to join him in this effort to destroy our democracy, to take away our voice and to attack black people and black representation. And that’s wrong.”

He concluded, “People who believe that black representation matters are going to be on those Capitol steps, and we’re going to give this fight everything that we possibly can.”

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