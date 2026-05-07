Female World Cup Soccer Hopeful Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old Boy Multiple Times

An elite female soccer player with World Cup aspirations stands accused of raping a 14-year-old boy with braces multiple times and sending him nude pictures of herself.

Oteta Kristina Kitiona, 20, faces multiple felony charges stemming from alleged sexual encounters with the teenager at his home in Bluffdale, Utah, in 2024, when she was 19.

Police claim Kitona, a part of Samoa’s ill-fated 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup bid earlier this year, sexually abused the youth multiple times over a period of six months before departing for college.

The 14-year-old boy claims that Kitona would visit him “two to three times a week” to have sex with him. He further claims that Kitona would text him nude pictures of herself in which he says she was, “head to toe clean, naked.”

The boy also claims that Kitona wanted him to reply with nudes of himself.

Kitona faces charges of distributing material harmful to a minor and three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor while under the age of 21.

In Utah, the age of consent is 18.

Kitona is not in police custody, but is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.