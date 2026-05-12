Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ Character Responds to Being Compared to a Democrat: ‘I’m Not Retarded’

Actress Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria character, Cassie Howard, implied her political stance during Sunday’s episode of the popular HBO drama, replying, “I’m not retarded” after being told she sounds “like a Democrat.”

“You sound like a Democrat,” an off-camera podcast host can be heard telling Cassie, to which Sweeney’s Euphoria character replies with laughter, before responding, “I’m not retarded.”

The line came as Euphoria fans saw Cassie go from stay-at-home wife to OnlyFans star in episode 5 of the show’s third — and most likely final — season, which resulted in Sweeney’s character gaining 50,000 subscribers and subsequently landing several podcast appearances.

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During the fictional podcast interviews on the show, Cassie also leaned into tradwife tropes, lamenting, “If a man today were to say that he wants a girlfriend that can cook or clean, he might as well be screaming the N-word.”

At another point, Sweeney’s Euphoria character tells a pair of hosts that she feels “American men have been treated like second-class citizens.”

“In the past, men used to be hunters and gatherers and protectors. Now, they’re being forced to walk around on their tippy toes. It’s not natural,” Cassie adds.

Sweeney’s character then states in another interview that “men should be free, they should be able to speak their mind, voice their desires.”

Later in the episode, while reaping the monetary benefits of Cassie’s online success, her high school friend and manager Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) offered the observation: “The angrier these idiots get, the more money you make.”

OnlyFans models, meanwhile, have been trashing the actress’ Euphoria character while fans accuse the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, of “degrading” Sweeney with explicit sex scenes.

The third season of Euphoria features Cassie opting to become an OnlyFans model so she can pay for $50,000 worth of wedding flowers to marry Nate (Jacob Elordi).