Nolte: Sleazy CNN Falsely Accuses Natalie Harp of ‘Jumping Into the Trunk’ of a ‘Car’

Sleazy CNN’s chief Mean Girl, Erin Burnett, hit a low unseen on CNN since Jake Tapper interviewed Stormy Daniels to specifically ask her about Donald Trump’s penis.

After that creep Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) pulled White House aide Natalie Harp out of relative obscurity to drag her through the mud, insinuating she’s some kind whore having an affair with President Trump, it was to be expected that a far-left outlet like CNNLOL would scrape the bottom of every barrel available to further this narrative.

Tuesday night, Burnett hosted Natalie Harp’s own brother, 38-year-old Preston Harp, for a ten-minute segment where the classless sibling, wearing a “Bud of California” cap (and sounding like he’s enjoyed too much California bud), proceeded to mock and ridicule his sister’s “obsession” with President Trump.

CNN is so deranged with hate; Burnett acted like she had a big scoop from “two” sources confirming that Natalie Harp jumped into the “trunk” of a “car” to follow Trump (I don’t link fake news):

Erin “Meow” Burnett: Two sources, Preston, are telling CNN that your sister was involved, okay, back in October 2023—The context here is that Donald Trump’s motorcade was gonna leave Trump Tower for a court appearance, okay, and they were all getting into the motorcade, there was sort of a screaming match about who was getting in what car and it turned out there wasn’t room for Natalie… She said … that Trump had personally asked her to come to this court appearance, so she needed to be in the car. Now, according to these sources, the end result is that your sister jumped into the trunk of one of the motorcade vehicles. Preston “Hey Bud Let’s Party” Harp: That’s funny, I didn’t even know about that. Erin “Meow” Burnett: What is your reaction to that? I mean, you’re laughing, but you know her. Preston “Hey Bud Let’s Party” Harp: That’s actually kind of sad. That’s obsession. That’s like an unhealthy obsession with someone if you’re going to jump into the trunk of their car, like—

Man alive. This was just pure vindictiveness wrapped in lies and disinformation.

To begin with, in her X post promoting this segment (I don’t link disinformation), Burnett contradicts what she said on the air. As you can see in the transcript above, Burnett used the word “car,” which made it sound like Natalie rode around like a hostage on the spare tire in the fetal position, hoping someone would remember to let her out once they reached the courthouse.

But in her X post, Burnett admits that the vehicle was not a car, but an SUV.

Oh, okay… Well…

SUVs don’t have trunks.

SUVs have a hatchback that opens to the rest of the car and an open area for cargo. So, Natalie might not have sat in a seat, she might have sat on the floor in the SUV, but to say she jumped in the “trunk” of a “car” is a flat-out lie.

With the understanding that Erin Burnett has already lied to her dumb viewers with her deliberate use of the words “car” and “trunk,” and with the understanding that CNN is responsible for or participated in almost all of this…

…let’s assume Natalie Harp did ride in the cargo area of an SUV for the few miles from Trump Tower to the courthouse…

So what?

Think about the context here…

You’re a young aide not only working for a former President of the United States, but it is late October 2023; he’s still actively involved in politics; he’s still the leader of the Republican Party; he’s preparing to run again for president; and now he’s personally asked you to accompany him.

In that situation, you do what you gotta do.

If my neighbor asked me to meet him somewhere and my only option was to open the hatch of the SUV and jump in the back, I’d do it. Hell, I’ve ridden in the bed of pickup trucks.

There is no story here, which is why Erin Burnett was forced to invent one.

As far as Natalie Harp’s brother… I don’t even know what to say about a guy who would go on national television to do anything other than stand by and defend a family member.

Somehow he caught George Conway Disease.

Honestly, I can’t think of anything a family member of mine could do, including some terrible crime, where I would go on television to attack and ridicule them in this way. But what Preston Harp did was so much worse…

Natalie Harp has done nothing wrong. She’s the one being wronged here. She’s the one that the Democrat Party and their allies in the fake media have singled out for their latest Two Minute Hate. And what does her brother do…? Her own brother…? He jumps on national TV to aid and abet a multinational corporation in holding his innocent sister up to the world to defame and humiliate her.

What a lowlife scumbag.