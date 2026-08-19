Virginia: ICE Arrests Accused Illegal Alien Pedophiles for Child Rape, Soliciting Sex from Minors

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested illegal aliens accused of child sexual abuse in Virginia after Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) ended cooperation with the agency statewide.

“ICE has lodged detainers for three illegal aliens accused of sex crimes against children, all being held at the same jail in Staunton, Virginia,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said:

DHS is calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing these criminals from jail and to instead hand them over to ICE. Under Spanberger, the Commonwealth of Virginia has become a magnet for illegal alien crime. These reckless sanctuary policies are putting American lives at risk. [Emphasis added.]

Among those arrested by ICE agents is illegal alien got-away Efren Ramirez Escobedo of Mexico, previously charged with sexual assault of a victim between 13 and 14 years old as well as sexual assault involving forcible intercourse.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Bayron Jose De Paz-Lopez of Guatemala after he was charged with nine counts of child solicitation and attempted sexual assault against a child under 15 years old. Paz-Lopez crossed the United States-Mexico border in 2021 and was released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration.

Santos Bautista-Molina, an illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested by ICE agents after similarly having been charged with nine counts of child solicitation and attempted sex assault against a child under 15.

Bautista-Molina has been living illegally in the U.S. for over 20 years, having first crossed the southern border in September 2005.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.