Jimmy Kimmel Triggered After RFK Jr. Blames Him for the ‘Collapse of Liberal Comedy’

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared to trigger embattled late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel after blaming him for the “collapse of liberal comedy.”

Kennedy shared a satirical thread on social media, describing it as a “Superb dissection of the shocking collapse of liberal comedy.”

“This is the best explanation of how we’ve reached the nader [sic] where Late Night host Jimmy Kimmel can say ‘It’s not my job to be funny.’ As this author shows, he was hired as a comedian but he made himself a priest,'” RFK Jr. shared.

Instead of addressing or acknowledging this point – or even offering a valid counterpoint – Kimmel opted to go after a spelling error.

“It’s ‘nadir’ dummy. Now get back to spreading polio,” he wrote.

This is not the first time RFK Jr. has jumped into the late-night host fray. As a presidential candidate in 2023, RFK Jr. called out late night comedians, including Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart, over pushing the coronavirus vaccine – which did not prevent transmission of the virus nor prevent one from contracting it – on everyone.

“I saw the comedians that should have been questioning everything were sort of canceling people who asked questions, including all the ones — you know, Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert,” he said during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“I thought they stopped being funny because comedians are funny when they’re ridiculing authority, and they all had to stop doing that,” he continued.

Kimmel joined them in their misguided hate during that era as well, once suggesting that hospitals should not treat individuals who took ivermectin.

“That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me,” Kimmel said in 2021. “Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in. We’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.”

Kimmel recently came under fire after making a remark during his monologue that First Lady Melania Trump would be an “expectant widow” – days before a gunman attempted to assassinate President Trump yet again, this time at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

His flippant remark even prompted he First Lady to speak out.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate,” she wrote.

Describing him as a “coward,” FLOTUS continued, “Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.”

“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand,” she said. “How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

In another example of his so-called “comedy,” Kimmel recently urged supporters of criminal illegal immigrants to “fight” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers with rubber sex toys.

“But there are also still Americans out there fighting the good fight,” he said. “You know, in February, the protesters in Minneapolis held an event called Operation Dildo Blitz. They brought a battalion of rubber sex toys. Sometimes you have to fight dildos with dildos, and I guess this idea is catching on, because there have been dildo blitzes.”