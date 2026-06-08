Marvel ‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany Pushes Boycott of ‘New York Times’ over ‘Harm’ Done to Trans, Palestinians, Blacks

Marvel’s She-Hulk star, left-wing actress Tatiana Maslany is demanding people join her boycott of the left-wing New York Times, claiming the paper is harming transgenders, Palestinians, and the black working class.

Maslany took to her Instagram account last week to repost a video from Queerart in which Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd, extremist transgender advocate Sabrina Imbler, and others called for readers to stop buying the Times at an event held in New York in April, dubbed the “The People vs. the NYTimes.”

The event was organized on the premise that the paper was really some sort of secret right-wing, MAGA-supporting ruse meant to misinform liberals about the plight of transgenders, blacks, and so-called Palestinians. These are the sort of people who claim there is a “genocide” of “Palestinians,” despite that fact that there are literally millions more Palestinians in Gaza today than there were 50 years ago.

This is not the first time that Maslany has demanded boycotts of that which she dislikes.

In September of last year, for instance, the She-Hulk star rose up to call for a boycott of the very companies that made her rich when she told fans to boycott Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN after Disney-owned ABC suspended the low-rated extremist, left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

This year she wanted fans to boycott the film Scream 7 because actress Melissa Barrera was fired from the film for her social media attacks on Israel.

Maslany constantly speaks out to deliver hardcore, liberal demagoguery in interviews and on her social media. In July of 2024, she demanded that governments pass laws to take away power from parents to decide things for their children.

In 2022 she blasted the entertainment industry for using terms like “strong female lead,” and said the label is irritating because it is “reductive.”

This month, Maslany took her time at the ATX TV Festival during on the red carpet event for her new AppleTV series, Maximum Pleasure, to harangue about Israel’s supposed “genocide” of “Palestinians” that the world has somehow forgotten about.

The actress was wearing a button in support of the Palis and when asked about it said, “I’m wearing this because there is no ceasefire in Gaza. There is no ceasefire in Palestine.”

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“Israel is continuing to bombard it with bombings and the States and Canada and the IK are all complicit,” she added. “I feel like we can’t stop talking about this. So much of the news cycle has moved on from this, and we have to keep remembering Gaza.”

“To me it’s a no-brainer,” she insisted.

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