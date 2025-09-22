Disney-Marvel Stars Demand Disney Boycott After Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

Several Marvel marvel stars and other Hollywood celebrities have come out to demand a boycott of Disney over ABC’s decision to suspend radical, left-wing Democrat Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show.

Last Thursday, She Hulk star Tatiana Maslany took to her social media to urge her followers to boycott Disney over Kimmel’s suspension.

The Canadian actress wrote, “Cancel your @disneyplus @hulu @espn subscriptions!” in a post featuring photos from her Disney She Hulk TV series, according to Canadian news outlet CBC.

Maslany was joined by actor Pedro Pascal, who also took to social media on Thursday to call for fans to “defend free speech” and “defend democracy,” by boycotting Disney.

The increasingly vocal and radical star of Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps told fans he is “Standing with you Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in a post that featured a photo of Pascal and Kimmel on the set of his late-night show, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Marisa Tomei, who played Aunt May in several Spider-Man films, joined the push to boycott Disney and urged followers to “unsubscribe and boycott” Disney’s and ABC’s streaming service.

As Breitbart News recently reported, another member of the Hollywood elite who is threatening Disney and ABC, Lost creator Damon Lindelof, issued warnings that he would resign from Disney and ABC and refuse to work on projects they sponsor for the actions taken against Kimmel. Lindelof has been said to be gearing up to work on an entry in Disney’s Star Wars franchise.

Others who have announced their support for Kimmel include ABC and Hulu collaborator Kerry Washington, and singer Olivia Rodrigo.

Rodrigo, for instance, called Kimmel’s suspension a “blatant censorship and abuse of power,” according to TMZ.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston