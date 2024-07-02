Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany: Parents Should Not Be Allowed to ‘Control How a Child Identifies’

Tatiana Maslany, star of Marvel’s She-Hulk streaming series, is attacking parents who refuse to accept the woke theory of “pronouns” and says parents should not be allowed to “control how a child identifies.”

Maslany blasted the Canadian province of Saskatchewan after authorities put in place an education law that required schools to notify parents when their child is experiencing gender confusion, including the child’s desire to use special “pronouns” in class. The rules also prevent schools from transgendering a student unless a parent approves.

Left-wing activists are furious over the law, of course, and during an appearance at a Canada Walk of Fame event at Hotel Saskatchewan, Maslany, well-known as an LGBTQ activist, has sided against the law preventing schools from engaging in gender politics of their own volition.

In comments to the press last week, Maslany insisted that parents should have no measure of control over their own children, and exclaimed, “It should not be in the control of parents how a child identifies.”

“It’s an overreach on the part of the provincial government to legislate that. It’s absurd,” she added, according to CTV News.

The Marvel actress went on to insist that children have rights and parents do not have any rights over their children.

“Children have rights. Children are human beings who have knowledge and who know themselves and we should be taking cues from them. In so many ways, we should be taking cues from them. Listening to them, empowering them to know who they are and to name that,” she opined.

“It’s their right. It’s not the parent’s right,” she insisted.

The actress was given a $10,000 award after being inducted into Canada’s Hall of Fame. At the event she announced that she was donating the amount to a an organization for gay youth called “Lulu’s Lodge.”

