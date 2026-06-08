Pop star Pink, real name Alecia Moore, delivered a speech at the Tony Awards on Sunday night wherein she said that transgender people lost “more rights” in the past year.

The pop star issued her statement while discussing some of the top Broadway productions nominations.

“This year the worst parts of history began repeating itself, and we were given ‘Ragtime’ and ‘Liberation.’ This year our country grew more divided than ever, and we were given ‘Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).’ This year our trans siblings started to lose even more rights, and we were given ‘Cats: The Jellicle Ball,'” she said.

Pink did not specify exactly what rights she believed transgender people have been denied. Her statement comes on the eve of the Supreme Court debating on whether or not to uphold West Virginia’s “Save Women’s Sports Act.” Legal experts have predicted the Supreme Court will likely uphold the West Virginia law, which could effectively ban biological males from playing in women’s sports across the nation.