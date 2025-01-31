The FireAid benefit concert would have remained virtually apolitical on Thursday night if not for the one moment pop singer Pink issued a shout out to “every other gender that absolutely exists.”

The pop singer gave her shout out after her performance as she introduced the next musical act: John Mayer.

“Ladies and gentleman and ever other gender that ABSOLUTELY does exist,” she said, prompting some applause from the crowd.

The “Don’t Let Me Get Me” singer’s shout out earned mixed reviews online, with some celebrating it as a brave moment while others felt it was a classless gesture, especially given the concert’s charitable goals.

Beyond Pink’s brief shout out, the FireAid benefit concert stayed politics free, with musicians from Green Day to Stevie Nicks to Joan Jett to Lady Gaga opting to focus on the people who lost their homes in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.