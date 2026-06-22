Video: Rocker Rod Stewart Seen Taking Oxygen After Nearly Fainting During Utah Concert

Rocker Rod Stewart was seen taking oxygen Friday after nearly fainting on stage during a concert in Utah.

The 81-year-old Hot Legs singer had to pause his June 19 concert of his One Last Time Tour at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City, Utah, after doubling over on stage. Med techs quickly brought out an oxygen tank to ease the singer’s symptoms, People magazine reported.

Video of the incident shows Stewart leaning over and gasping for breath as the oxygen tank is brought out to help, TMZ reported.

Stewart bounced back quickly and even joked about it with his audience a few minutes later. He continued the show, but he did so from a chair on stage.

Earlier in the month, he admitted that his doctors told him to “a bit more res” while he recovered from the flu.

He also canceled a few shows across Nevada and California.

“So sorry, my friends. I’m devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and we’ll see you soon – Sir Rod,” he wrote on Instagram.

Some fans, though were miffed when Stewart was seen at a World Cup game in Boston even though he was cancelling shows.

Stewart’s people released a statement saying that the singer was suffering from an “acute upper respiratory infection” and had laryngitis and that is why he could not take the stage.

Stewart himself took to social media telling fans, “Following treatment, I’m feeling much better, but my voice is not. I’m very disappointed and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I did everything I could to make the show happen tonight.”

Despite the health scares, Stewart still has a list of concerts for the tour into August.

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