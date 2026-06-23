Shipping traffic transiting the disputed waters of the Strait of Hormuz continued to flow at a faster pace Monday than before the U.S.-Iran talks opened in Switzerland to end the war.

The boost comes after reports surfaced Tehran had closed the vital waterway only for President Donald Trump to warn the Iranians, “You close it, and you won’t have a country. You won’t even make it back to your fucking country.”

Clearly they heeded his blunt and very public caution even as they continued their negotiations.

“The latest figures suggest a cautious but visible rebound in traffic following the MoU (memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran), although the daily pattern remains volatile,” Mihail Todorov of AXSMarine, a shipping data provider, told AFP.

As of late afternoon local time, the Kpler maritime tracking platform had already recorded 26 transits by commodity ships navigating through one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

This level approached those of Thursday and Saturday, after the official signing of the agreement by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, when traffic was around 30 transits per day.

The U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding set out it is beneficial because it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end while potentially creating conditions for broader regional peace and integration, as Breitbart News reported.

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The AFP report notes traffic on Saturday hit the highest levels since the start of the war, with AXSMarine recording 38 transits by commercial vessels, including 32 by commodity ships, according to Kpler.

The Strait of Hormuz, which Iran closed at the start of the war, reopened Friday after the U.S.-Iranian agreement was reached.

But Tehran announced on Saturday it had closed the strategic waterway again in response to Israeli attacks in Lebanon, as Breitbart News reported.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) responded by stating Iran “does not control the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Traffic continues to flow, and U.S. forces ⁠are monitoring the situation to ensure ‌this remains the ‌case,” said CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins.