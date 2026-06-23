Olivia Rodrigo Launches All-Women Music Festival, Will Benefit Planned Parenthood and Other Progressive Orgs

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has put together an all-women music fest that will feature talents like Stevie Nicks and Chappell Roan with the aim of benefitting several progressive organizations, including Planned Parenthood.

The event, titled the Daisy Chain Fields Festival, will be held on August 29 at Great Park in Irvine, California, with performances from Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye, Mitski, The Breeders, Die Spitz, Bikini Kill, Eli, Garbage, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri and Not for Radio. Karen O, Stevie Nicks, and Sarah McLachlan will also be making guest appearances.

“The festival will benefit the following charities: Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center for Reproductive Rights, FreeForm, Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, National Women’s Law Center and Planned Parenthood,” noted the outlet.

Rodrigo announced the festival in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all,” Rodrigo said. “I’ve had a dream of doing this festival for years and I am so ecstatic its finally coming true!! Daisy Chain Fields features an all-women lineup and 100% of the net proceeds will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.”

“The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends,” the singer continued. “I firmly believe that joy, community and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that. I absolutely cannot wait to scream and dance and sing with you guys Aug. 29!!!!””