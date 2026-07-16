(UPI) — Amazon MGM Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film I Play Rocky.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Anthony Ippolito as a young Sylvester Stallone.

I Play Rocky explores the making of the hit 1976 film Rocky, which catapulted Stallone to fame. Rocky, written by and starring Stallone, was a critical and commercial success that inspired five sequels and the Creed spinoff films.

The trailer shows a young Stallone (Ippolito) turn down offer after offer until producers agree to him playing underdog boxer Rocky Balboa himself. AnnaSophia Robb co-stars as Stallone’s supportive first wife, Sasha Czack.

Other cast members include Stephan James as Stallone’s Rocky co-star Carl Weathers, Matt Dillon as Stallone’s father Frank Stallone Sr., Jay Duplass as Rocky director John G. Avildsen, and P.J. Byrne and Toby Kebbell as Rocky producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff.

I Play Rocky opens in select theaters Nov. 13 and officially releases Nov. 20.

Stallone, who celebrated his 80th birthday this month, went on to star in the Rambo and Expendables film franchises, Tulsa King and more following his breakout role in Rocky.