Actress Jameela Jamil Called Out for Having a British Boyfriend, Living in Britain After Saying ‘British People the Most Evil People in History’

Actress Jameela Jamil — who described British people as “the most evil people in history” — is being mercilessly mocked online for having a British boyfriend and living in Britain.

After being asked, “What’s it like coming to America, from London, at a time like this?” Jamil replied, “I lived here for ten years, so I’m fairly, you know, acclimatized.”

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“I got here a year before Donald Trump first became president, so I’ve seen this country go through it, like, ebbs and flows. I was here for the pandemic,” the The Good Place star continued.

“So, this definitely feels like a scarier time than ever, but generally, I feel emotionally prepped,” she added. “Also, like, Britain is fucked, so it doesn’t feel as though I’m going back to some sort of haven — literally a race war happening right now.”

Jamil went on to bizarrely credit Britain for the events that have transpired in the United States in recent years, insisting, “We kind of started it. Brexit paved the way for American chaos.”

Social media users swiftly took to the comment section of the video posted to X to mercilessly mock the actress by pointing out that she has a British boyfriend — among other observations — despite her previous assertions.

“And yet, she lives in Britain and not India,” one X user reacted. “This sort of performative hatred of Europe by minorities is always a projection of their own insecurities and self-loathing.”

“Her boyfriend is a white British man,” another noted.

“Never ask an ‘anti-colonialist’ the race of her boyfriend,” a third commented, sharing a photo of Jamil with her white boyfriend, British singer-songwriter and producer James Blake.

“Anti-White in the streets, colonized in the sheets,” another X user joked.

“You guys are so evil that I’m going to live with you and marry you,” another mocked of Jamil’s apparent thought process.

“What an imbecilic nincompoop,” historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo declared. “This prep school princess owes her success to Britain, land of her birth.”

“Everyone in this clip represents the very worst of vapid, pig ignorant youth culture,” Heydel-Mankoo added. “PS: Citing the 43 trillion myth should bar this spoilt brat from ever giving an opinion.”

“‘There’s a race war happening right now.’ Also: ‘I hate British people they are evil and need to pay for their crimes,'” another X user wrote.

“It was Britain who ENDED her country’s barbaric practice of widow burning,” another asserted. “Brought sanitation, electricity, roads and healthcare to her backward nation. British occupation literally increased Indians’ average lifespan.”

Another X user surmised that if Jamil “lived in India right now and dressed like that on the train you’d never see her again unless it was in a roadside ditch.”

“There should be a declaration of war against India from this statement alone,” another joked.

“Hmm, I was trying to count the number of brain cells in action in this clip,” another wrote, adding, “I am sorry, I couldn’t find any.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.