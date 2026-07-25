Katy Perry Freaks Out After White House Uses ‘Firework’ in Iran Strikes Video: ‘I Am Deeply Appalled’

Pop star Katy Perry erupted on the Trump White House Saturday over a TikTok video of Iran military strikes that the administration paired with her hit 2010 song “Firework.”

“I am deeply appalled and angry to see ‘Firework’ used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes,” Perry said in an X diatribe. “I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it.”

“I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments,” said Perry, who’s endorsed every Trump presidential opponent from Hillary Clinton to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. “To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for. My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare.”

The Official White House TikTok page posted the short video on Thursday. The unclassified clip includes bombings and is captioned “Iran has been warned.” There’s also a fireworks emoji.

In January Perry posted anti-ICE propaganda, urging her 195 million Instagram followers to “turn anger into action,” following the shooting death of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Perry has kept a low political profile since, making controversial headlines last in April after Australian police reportedly launched an investigation into Perry over sexual assault allegations made against her by John Wick: Chapter 2 star Ruby Rose.

The Trump White House routinely uses music with its viral videos, pissing pop singers off in the process. Last month the pro-abortion pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo said she was “enraged” after the White House used her “All-American Bitch” anthem in one of its ICE videos.