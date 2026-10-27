Cuban ‘Diplomats’ Form Mob Scene at U.N. as Ambassador Mike Waltz Exposes Castro Family Riches

“Diplomats” representing the brutal Cuban communist regime, among them Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, organized a mob to shout down U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz on Tuesday as the American presented an exposé on the corruption of the ruling Castro family.

The mob attempted to organize what in Cuba is typically referred to as an “act of repudiation,” a violent mob scene used to shame and intimidate political dissidents. Cuban nationals sent by the Castro dynasty to represent it at international events have regularly attempted to cause mob scenes at the United Nations and other venues when faced with evidence of their atrocities. Such indecorous behavior is a severe violation of parliamentary procedure and basic decorum.

The incident occurred after Ambassador Waltz stood before the U.N. to condemn the 2026 edition of the U.N.’s quasi-traditional annual resolution calling for an end of the U.S. “embargo” on Cuba. Ambassador Waltz rejected the Cuban regime’s decades-old claims that the “embargo” is the cause of the precarious humanitarian crisis in Cuba when, in reality, nearly seven decades’ worth of disastrous communist policies have plunged the island-nation to the brink of complete ruin.

Ambassador Waltz also denounced the brutal repression of the Cuban regime and the pervasive corruption of the ruling Castro family — presenting a series of materials showcasing the luxury Rolex watches that late murderous dictator Fidel Castro wore, as well as photographic evidence of the Castro family’s private real estate properties, such as the 14,000 square-meter Nave Pilar seaside retreat in Varadero and a private six bedroom compound featuring custom woodwork made from cedar imported from the Amazon Rainforest.

The American diplomat also presented a map of Cayo Piedra, the Castro family’s luxury private island resort in Cuba that features extensive amenities such as a floating restaurant, swimming pool, and a “lagoon for pet dolphins,” among other luxuries — all while Cubans endure the consequences that nearly seven decades of continued communist rule has left in the impoverished island nation.

Per Martí Noticias, Ambassador Waltz also showcased photographic evidence of the lavish lifestyle of Sandro Castro, the “influencer” grandson of nonagenarian dictator Raúl Castro.

The U.S. ambassador’s exposé of the Castro regime’s corrupt luxury properties before the U.N. greatly infuriated Foreign Minister Rodríguez and the communist delegation, who began to slam the delegation’s table at the U.N. and yell for a point of order.

The Castro regime representatives approached the stage and began yelling at Ambassador Waltz, who defied the communist officials’ threats and affirmed to the U.N. representatives that Rodríguez will not intimidate him in the U.S. like he does to Cuban political prisoners in Cuba.

“You understand who you’re dealing with? This is America! Back up,” Ambassador Waltz told the Cuban foreign minister as the communist official accused him of being a “liar.”

Ambassador Waltz shared additional footage on social media denouncing that the Cuban communist officials attempted to intimidate U.N. staff into cutting his microphone. Waltz explained that one U.S. official noticed what was happening, which led to the Cuban official menacing that person, instead.

Waltz’s spokesman, J.P. Freire, told the Daily Mail that a Cuban representative attempted to snatch away the phone he used to record the clash. Freire further stressed to the Mail that the Cuban official who physically confronted him on Tuesday “used ‘the same intimidation’ of the clerks to cut off Waltz’s microphone last time.”

Ambassador Waltz continued to speak, rejecting the Cuban communist official’s intimidation tactics, and affirmed that he will continue to expose the Castro family’s corruption. The ambassador made the case that the communists blame capitalism for Cuba’s misery, “Yet they apparently have no problem benefiting from the global luxury goods marketplace.” Waltz continued his speech by presenting further evidence of the Castro family’s lavish lifestyle — including evidence of Fidel Castro’s grandchildren such as Tony Castro enjoying European vacations and driving luxury vehicles.

Waltz pointed out there is nothing wrong with traveling on vacation and driving luxury vehicles “unless your family has spent nearly seven decades denying these same opportunities to everyone else.”

“So think about the hypocrisy,” Waltz stressed to those present. “Millions of Cubans have risked their lives escaping that island. Many on rafts across the Florida Straits, and ordinary Cubans have struggled to leave.”

Ambassador Waltz also pointed out he has extensive photographic evidence that can demonstrate the Castro regime’s figurehead “President” Miguel Díaz-Canel also enjoys a lavish lifestyle while spending his days “blaming capitalism for his country’s misery — yet takes quite advantage of it.”

Moments after the altercation, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio published a photo of the map shown by Ambassador Waltz detailing the exact location of the Castro family’s private Cayo Piedra luxury resort.

The Cuban regime representatives’ attempts to intimidate Ambassador Waltz at the U.N. General Assembly occurred just days after the communist officials harassed and threatened anti-communist dissidents and former political prisoners of the Castro regime while they visited the U.N. headquarters in New York to attend a Cuba-related event hosted by Ambassador Waltz. Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat, the coordinator of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance (ARC) and a Breitbart News contributor, was among the event’s attendees.

The U.N. is reportedly expected to hold a vote for this year’s resolution against the United States’ “embargo” on Cuba on Wednesday, October 28.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.