‘SNL’ Star Michael Che Mocks Charlie Kirk Assassination in Netflix Special

Comedian Michael Che mocked Charlie Kirk’s assassination during his new Netflix special. “They shot that nigga like Squid Games,” the Saturday Night Live star ghoulishly joked.

“I might get emotional, I feel like Erika Kirk on this stage,” Che said at the beginning of his Netflix special, Shot In Minnesota, before feigning sobs. “That’s no disrespect to the Kirks, by the way, I don’t know if the Kirks are here.”

The Weekend Update comedian went on to spend more than two minutes joking about the Turning Point USA founder’s killing, which was met with grotesque laughter from his live audience members.

“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t even know who Charlie Kirk really is. I found out about that nigga the day he got shot,” Che said, eliciting cheers and laughs from the Minneapolis crowd.

“And the only reason I found out about it was because people kept messaging me, they was like, ‘Charlie Kirk got shot. You gonna make fun of him on Saturday?'” the Weekend Update co-anchor added.

Che then joked, “I thought they was talking about the dude from Star Trek, I was like, ‘What?! They shot Captain Kirk?!'”

“I didn’t know who that nigga was. Then I saw on my timeline all these older white dudes crying in trucker hats. I was like, ‘Wait a minute, these don’t look like Trekkies,'” Che further quipped about the slain conservative icon’s supporters.

“They didn’t sound like Trekkies, neither. They was like, ‘They shot Charlie. You niggers are going to pay for this!'” the actor added, bizarrely spreading a blatant falsehood, as conservatives never blamed black people for Kirk’s assassination.

“Black people shot Captain Kirk? For what? I didn’t even know we was mad at him,” Che declared.

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The comedian continued making fun of Kirk’s murder, adding, “Then they said he got shot in Utah. I was like, ‘There ain’t no niggas in Utah.”

“Who shot him? Karl Malone?” Che asked. “How why would NBA legend Karl Malone shoot Captain Charlie T. Kirk of the Starship Enterprise. that don’t make no sense.”

“I was baffled. Then I saw there was a video, and I was like, ‘Maybe that’ll clear things up.’ I wish I did not see that shit,” the SNL writer added. “I don’t know if you saw it, but it’s fucked up.”

Che went on to joke, “He’s in Utah and somebody in the crowd asked him a question about gun violence. And I guess he got it wrong?” referring to the moment Kirk was assassinated.

The comedian’s quip about Kirk’s murder elicited intense laughter among live audience members.

“They shot that nigga like Squid Games. I was like, ‘Whoa. What the fuck has gotten into Karl Malone?'” Che added.

Elsewhere in the special, Che repeatedly called Trump and conservatives “retarded.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.