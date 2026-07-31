Federal Communications chief Brendan Carr posted a montage video to social media of some of ABC daytime talk show The View’s most biased, left-wing chatter and electioneering for Democrats as the agency considers whether the show has broken federal equal time rules.

Carr posted the video on Thursday and wrote that, “Disney is arguing to the FCC that its ABC show The View is a ‘bona fide news program.'”

“Disney claims that its decisions are based on “newsworthiness”—rather than partisan purposes—and thus exempt from political equal time rules,” he added to the video post.

“The FCC will make its decision based on all relevant evidence and precedents,” he concluded on his July 30 X post.

The video shows various members of The View’s panel advocating exclusively for the Democrat Party and denigrating Republicans.

Still, in other comments Carr also said that he does not view the FCC as the “speech police.”

Appearing recently on The Conversation podcast, hosted by POLITICO’s Dasha Burns, Carr said that his job is to apply the laws Congress has passed.

“I don’t view the FCC as the speech police,” Carr told Burns. But he added, “we should be appropriately applying and enforcing the laws that Congress passed,” and noted that broadcasters are obligated to use their programing to advance the “public interest.”

“I think in the media space in particular, the FCC over the last 20 or 30 years really backed away from the regulatory framework that Congress put in place,” Carr said. “And I don’t think it’s been a good thing, either in terms of our job of administering the law or the outcome that we’re seeing across the media sector.”

He also pointed out that polls show that the public has no trust at all in journalism and that they have squandered their once high trust position in American society.

“Fifteen percent of people would eat gas station sushi,” Carr explained. “Only 8 percent of people say they have a great deal of trust” in the media.

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