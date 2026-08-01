Nicki Minaj Blasts Fauci: One Day He’ll Understand the Pain He Inflicted When He’s on a ‘Feeding Tube’

Rapper Nicki Minaj blasted infamous federal bureaucrat Anthony Fauci on Thursday, predicting that one day during his end-of-life care, he will finally feel empathy for the people harmed by his draconian rules during the era of the Chinese coronavirus.

“Feeding tubes will be his portion,” Minaj wrote on X, captioning an AI-generated image of Fauci writing in a diary as though he were a teenage girl in the 1990s. “He will lose the ability to speak & then & only then will he feel the collective pain & long term ramifications he caused to newborns.”

The “Super Bass” singer also credited Fauci with inflicting pain on “Young children who are still trying to become acclimated into society & schools, traumatized pregnant women who couldn’t even have family in the delivery rooms & visits,” and “the elderly who died alone & afraid.”

Minaj also cited “young people still struggling w/mental health, suicide,” as well as “people turned away from hospitals at their most vulnerable moments.”

“The trust that is now gone from innocent people toward their governments forever, billions of stolen money from hard working tax payers via con artists…” she continued.

“I’ve been struggling to find the humor in any of this,” Minaj added. “God bless everyone who made it to the other side. You’re stronger than you thought. God is in control.”

The “Starships” singer was reacting to a 2021 video posted to X by Dinesh D’Souza.

In the video, Fauci declares that the rap megastar “should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis — except a one-off anecdote.”

As Breitbart News reported, Minaj previously spoke out against the coronavirus vaccine, saying that a friend of her cousin’s back in her native country of Trinidad had experienced impotency after receiving the jab.

It was recently discovered that the public health official saved private notes on a government server; Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) published the contents of those notes, calling them a “diary.” Fauci’s notes definitively revealed that he was lying to the public for the entirety of the crisis. For example, he wrote in January 2020 — before any lockdowns or before even the declaration of a pandemic — that the virus probably leaked from the virology lab in Wuhan, then persecuted any scientists who shared this same thesis in public.