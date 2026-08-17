Actor Daniel Baldwin: Barack Obama a ‘Criminal,’ Fauci ‘Should Go to Prison’

Actor Daniel Baldwin has done an about face on his past support of Barack Obama and Dr. Anthony Fauci and is now calling them both criminals who should be in jail.

Appearing on Bill O’Reilly’s We’ll Do It Live! podcast, the Hawaii Five-0 actor has now come to believe that his past political heroes are less than ideal.

O’Reilly asked Baldwin about the reality that many actors have felt pressured to speak up as a left-winger in order to get work in the industry. Baldwin noted that this sort of thing had been part of Hollywood for a long time and he even participated in it.

Baldwin admitted that he is now a “crossover” from the left to the right.

“I was a Democrat. I supported Barack Obama. I and now look I back at it now with. and I feel very bad because I think he’s going to be in big trouble. His legacy will be destroyed. He’s a criminal in my opinion. But I was part of it so I didn’t really notice it. Now my phone never rings now,” Baldwin replied.

“I have a podcast that I come right out and call Anthony Fouci a war criminal,” he exclaimed.

“He’s a war criminal. He should go to prison, for sure. And a lot of the rest of them. So it’s not popular to be on this side,” he said of being on the right side of the political aisle.

Baldwin also talked about the Hollywood blacklist against conservative actors and how conservative creators are starting to shun the “woke BS.”

He highlighted the stalled careers of actors including Dean Cain and Scott Baio. And he also said that a lot of actors simply won’t speak their minds as conservatives for fear of losing their Hollywood careers.

But he predicted that a change is coming.

“You’re going to see production and stuff change in Hollywood in the next decade” away from wokeness he predicted.

Watch the full interview below:

Baldwin has been blasting left-wingers for some time. In 2016, for instance, he scolded Democrats to stop claiming that Donald Trump somehow stole the election.

Last year he also revealed that politics have come between himself and his leftist brother, Alec, and on a podcast, he said that “Alec and I don’t even talk.”

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