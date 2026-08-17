Reddit Bans Sophie Cunningham’s Name from WNBA Forum as Men in Women’s Sports Controversy Rages

Fans of Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham on leftist echo chamber Reddit can no longer post her name on the WNBA subreddit after moderators filtered it amid the ongoing debate over transgender athletes in women’s sports.

The New York Post reports that the WNBA subreddit has banned the name of Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham from its forum, preventing users from posting about the 30-year-old player even on her birthday.

The forum’s moderators will not allow users to use the words “Cunningham,” “Sophie,” “sc,” “scunningham,” “soph,” or “sophiacunningham,” according to the subreddits new rules.

One user, @Adventurous_Hope_101, shared a private conversation with the forum’s moderators in which the user was threatened with a ban if they continued asking questions about Cunningham.

The moderator told the user: “We filter content based on Sophi because it tend to bring out trolls and people that aren’t fans of the W.” They added: “We have chosen to filter content. If you want to post freely about Sophie you can go to different sub… You aren’t even a contributor to this sub, so I suggest you go back to the other WNBA subs. This is our decision. If you keep messaging about this you will be banned.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Cunningham has emerged as a central figure in the transgender controversy surrounding the WNBA:

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,’” Cunningham replied. “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men,” she said. “I’m very much in the middle. I agree with things on both sides, disagree with things on both sides. And that’s all I’ve ever said about my political beliefs. But people love to assume,” the 6-foot-1 guard added.

Cunningham’s comments sparked a debate among fans over whether transgender athletes should be allowed to participate in women’s sports. The controversy drew in former NBA players Enes Kanter and Royce White, who mocked the situation. Kanter went so far as to declare for the 2027 WNBA Draft, claiming he is eligible to join the league.

Per Article XIII, Section 1(a) of the WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement, “Only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.” Kanter then posted videos to social media of his “transition” to becoming a woman.

Breitbart News previously reported that the WNBA is having trouble defining the “W” in its name:

A league spokesperson said in a statement everything is fine at the WNBA and there is nothing for anyone to worry about, going public with a call for calm hours after an anti-hate task force met virtually and canvassed a variety of topics including social media vitriol and transgender athletes. Discussions, meetings, “hard conversations” and committees are working at the WNBA to determine what a woman is and what exact type of “woman” may be eligible to become a WNBA player as critics line up to call out the procrastination declaring the simple proviso: men should not compete against women.

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.