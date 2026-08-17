Democrats have sent Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris’s former election attorney Marc Elias to Nebraska to reinforce Dan Osborn’s fake Independent bid for the U.S. Senate. Court documents shared with Breitbart News indicate Elias’s firm is representing the Nebraska Democrat Party in a lawsuit to keep a far-left third party from the ballot in November’s general election where Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts is running for re-election.

According to the court documents, Elias Law group represents the Nebraska Democratic Party and the Working Families Party as they sue the Nebraska Working People Party (WPP) to keep it off the ballot.

Washington, DC, Democrats have schemed to use so-called “Independent” candidates to trick voters in multiple Senate races, including the 2024 Nebraska race against Republican Sen. Deb Fischer, when Democrats in the state did not field a candidate. Osborn tallied over 46 percent of the vote in that election.

In South Dakota, Democrats canceled their primary and forced their party’s sole remaining candidate out of the race in favor of fake Independent Brian Bengs. CNN tossed softballs at Bengs in a recent interview but did note he ran for the same seat in 2022 — as a Democrat.

The strategy also worked in Idaho, where fake Independent Todd Achilles, a former Democrat state legislator, is running against Republican Sen. Jim Risch.

Embarrassingly, the party was unable to force the winner of Montana’s Democrat primary, Alani Bankhead, out of the race in favor of fake Independent Seth Bodnar. Former U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme, a Republican, is running to succeed the retiring Steve Daines, also a Republican.

This cycle, Nebraska Democrats held a primary in which the winning candidate, Cindy Burbank, stated she would step aside if she won, explicitly aiding Osborn’s campaign.

Osborn utilizes ActBlue for his campaign donations and has hired Fight Agency to produce his ads. That is the same firm behind the campaigns of New York City Democrat socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani, disgraced former Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner, and Islamic socialist Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (commonly known as Abdul El-Sayed) in Michigan.

The involvement of Elias should be concerning for the state’s voters, who have delivered an average of more than 20 percent support in all three of President Trump’s campaigns for president.

It is Elias who led the Russia collusion hoax in 2016 and subverted state election laws in multiple states in 2020. He was then sanctioned by the U.S. Fifth Circuit in 2021 in a Texas election case.

Now, with the help of Elias and D.C. Democrats, Osborn’s campaign has raised $5.6 million as of July’s quarterly report to the FEC.