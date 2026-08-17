Exclusive: First Lady Melania Trump Facilitates 34th Family Reunification of Children Displaced in Russia-Ukraine War

First Lady Melania Trump has reunited yet another child with their family after being displaced during the Russia-Ukraine war, marking the sixth such round of reunifications she has facilitated, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

The reunification took place Monday. The first lady has helped reunite 34 children and their families since she authored her Peace Letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin a year ago.

“There is nothing more powerful than reuniting a mother with her child after an extended period of time,” the first lady told Breitbart News in a statement.

“My representative and I are focused on helping facilitate the next reunification of individuals who have been separated from their loved ones because of the war between Ukraine and Russia,” she added.

This latest reunification comes just a year after her letter to Putin dated August 15, 2025, when President Donald Trump met with Russia’s leader in Alaska.

The first reunification took place in October 2025.

In December, seven more children and their loved ones were reunited, followed by a third round in February, and a fourth round in April, which Breitbart News exclusively reported at the time.

The fifth round came in late July.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, the first lady and her authorized representative, exclusively, have worked with Putin and his team, as well as top Ukrainian officials on reunification matters.

Her representative told Breitbart News that talks to facilitate future reunifications with both sides continue in good faith.

The first lady has been a leading advocate for children in the United States and around the globe throughout her husband’s second term. Domestically, she has championed foster children through Trump’s “Fostering the Future” executive order in support of her Be Best initiative, which she signed as a symbolic gesture.

Her signature did not affect the document’s legality, but her husband’s invitation to sign it exemplifies her role in its conception. She is also championing legislation to bring reforms to achieve better outcomes for those who are aging out of foster care.

On the global stage—in addition to her efforts on the family reunification front—the first lady hosted the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit in March. First spouses from numerous other countries and representatives from top tech platforms collaborated with the aim of empowering children worldwide by expanding access to education and technology.