Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Hosts Rose Garden Event in Michael Kors, Dior

First Lady Melania Trump hosted guests at the Rose Garden on Thursday, announcing a $2 million donation toward her “Fostering the Future” initiative, benefiting foster care children, from IndyCar and the Fox Corporation.

For the event, Melania Trump paired a frayed cotton poplin French cuff shirt in delft with a red wool and silk pencil skirt from Dior. Mrs. Trump replaced the shirt’s polished cufflinks with her own.

The Michael Kors shirt retails for $1,190 while the Dior skirt in black retails for $3,000.

Mrs. Trump chose a pair of Manolo Blahnik’s BB red suede pointed-toe pumps, which retail for $895, to tie the look together.

“I am very proud to share that this past spring, Fostering the Future scholarships supported the education of our first doctor,” Mrs. Trump told guests at the Rose Garden. “He will change the lives of so many people. Tomorrow, thanks to visionary partners such as IndyCar and FOX, Fostering the Future graduates will build new companies, launch new industries, and redefine what is possible for all Americans.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.