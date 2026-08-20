Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Hosts Rose Garden Event in Michael Kors, Dior

First Lady Melania Trump hosted guests at the Rose Garden on Thursday, announcing a $2 million donation toward her “Fostering the Future” initiative, benefiting foster care children, from IndyCar and the Fox Corporation.
For the event, Melania Trump paired a frayed cotton poplin French cuff shirt in delft with a red wool and silk pencil skirt from Dior. Mrs. Trump replaced the shirt’s polished cufflinks with her own.
The Michael Kors shirt retails for $1,190 while the Dior skirt in black retails for $3,000.
Mrs. Trump chose a pair of Manolo Blahnik’s BB red suede pointed-toe pumps, which retail for $895, to tie the look together.
“I am very proud to share that this past spring, Fostering the Future scholarships supported the education of our first doctor,” Mrs. Trump told guests at the Rose Garden. “He will change the lives of so many people. Tomorrow, thanks to visionary partners such as IndyCar and FOX, Fostering the Future graduates will build new companies, launch new industries, and redefine what is possible for all Americans.”
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive to host an event with IndyCar and FOX Sports to expand academic opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care, in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, DC, on August 20, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive to host an event with IndyCar and FOX Sports to expand academic opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care, in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, DC, on August 20, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive to host an event with IndyCar and FOX Sports to expand academic opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care, in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, DC, on August 20, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump returns to her seat afer speaking at an event with IndyCar and FOX Sports to expand academic opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care, in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington, DC, on August 20, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: First lady Melania Trump stands on stage during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: First lady Melania Trump attends an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump watch during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: First lady Melania Trump attends an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: (L-R) IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi, first lady Melania Trump, and IndyCar driver Scott Dixon pose during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: First lady Melania Trump stands during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump during a Fostering the Future event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. The First Lady announced that a $2 million donation from IndyCar and Fox Corporation will fund Fostering the Future scholarships at Indiana University and Purdue University. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: (L-R) IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi, first lady Melania Trump, and IndyCar driver Scott Dixon pose during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: First lady Melania Trump speaks during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026 in Washington, DC. The event focused on the first lady’s “Foster the Future” initiative, with plans to expand opportunities for individuals transitioning from foster care. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump speaks during a Fostering the Future event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. The First Lady announced that a $2 million donation from IndyCar and Fox Corporation will fund Fostering the Future scholarships at Indiana University and Purdue University. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Roger Penske, chairman and chief executive officer of Penske Corp., from second left, US First Lady Melania Trump, and President Donald Trump during a Fostering the Future event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. The First Lady announced that a $2 million donation from IndyCar and Fox Corporation will fund Fostering the Future scholarships at Indiana University and Purdue University. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US First Lady Melania Trump, left, and President Donald Trump during a Fostering the Future event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. The First Lady announced that a $2 million donation from IndyCar and Fox Corporation will fund Fostering the Future scholarships at Indiana University and Purdue University. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US First Lady Melania Trump during a Fostering the Future event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. The First Lady announced that a $2 million donation from IndyCar and Fox Corporation will fund Fostering the Future scholarships at Indiana University and Purdue University. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Roger Penske, chairman and chief executive officer of Penske Corp., from left, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during a Fostering the Future event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. The First Lady announced that a $2 million donation from IndyCar and Fox Corporation will fund Fostering the Future scholarships at Indiana University and Purdue University. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US First Lady Melania Trump, left, and US President Donald Trump arrive for a Fostering the Future event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. The First Lady announced that a $2 million donation from IndyCar and Fox Corporation will fund Fostering the Future scholarships at Indiana University and Purdue University. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US First Lady Melania Trump, left, and US President Donald Trump arrive for a Fostering the Future event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. The First Lady announced that a $2 million donation from IndyCar and Fox Corporation will fund Fostering the Future scholarships at Indiana University and Purdue University. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US First Lady Melania Trump during a Fostering the Future event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. The First Lady announced that a $2 million donation from IndyCar and Fox Corporation will fund Fostering the Future scholarships at Indiana University and Purdue University. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
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