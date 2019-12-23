Santa Delivers Presents to Baby Animals at Cincinnati Zoo

The baby animals at the Cincinnati Zoo received a special visit from Santa this week, complete with presents and holiday cheer.

The baby animals, ranging from bearcats to red pandas and cheetah cubs, received gifts made with recycled materials from Santa when he made his visit to the zoo, WKRC reported.

Santa delivers gifts to baby animals at Cincinnati Zoo https://t.co/BWPGZY1lss pic.twitter.com/GhmpY2GNsm — 16 WAPT News (@16WAPTNews) December 23, 2019

“Lucille the bearcat, red pandas Audra and Lenore, cheetah cub Kris and her puppy pal Remus, and Fiona all got presents from Santa,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard told WLWT.

“Since we’re the #GreenestZooInAmerica, and the animals already have everything they need, all the gifts were made with reused materials! Like a lot of kids, they enjoy the boxes more than what’s inside!” Maynard added.

Monday night will be the last night zoo guests will have the opportunity to see Santa at the zoo’s PNC Festival of Lights before he goes off to prepare for Christmas at 9 p.m.