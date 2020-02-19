Greta Thunberg’s Family Memoir Launched as Sister Begins Stage Career

Greta Thunberg’s life story and that of her family is “raw and powerful” according to the publisher of a new book about the teenage Swedish climate worrier.

The tome is ready for release next month and comes at the same time Thunberg’s younger sister Beata Ernman takes the stage alongside her mother to launch her musical career and the BBC readies production of a complete television appraisal of her “life work.”

According to the Bookseller industry outlet, Thunberg’s family story will be inside the covers of Our House is on Fire: Scenes from a Family and a Planet in Crisis. Proceeds will go to Greenpeace, the World Wildlife Fund and other non-profit organisations through a foundation. The publisher explained:

Steered by Greta’s determination to understand the truth about the climate crisis, her family begins to see the deep connections between their own and the planet’s distress. Why has mental ill health in children aged 10-17 increased by over 100% in Sweden in 10 years? Why do girls and young women do worst? Is it the most highly sensitive among us who see and suffer the unbearable truth about the climate crisis?

Alongside opera singer mother Malena, it includes input from Thunberg, her father Svante and sister Beata.

The latter is also in the news for other reasons.

Deutche Welle reports this fall she will take the role of the young Edith Piaf in a musical, appearing on stage with her mother in Stockholm.

Ernman is an opera singer who represented Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in 2009 with her opera based song “La Voix” (The Voice).

“As long as I can remember, I have danced and sung,” Beata told German news agency dpa. “To be able to perform her immortal music is a dream come true,” she said.

A book and stage musucials are not the only forum’s to host Great Thunberg and her family’s growing global media profile.

As Breitbart News reported, BBC Studios’ Science Unit announced earlier this month it is working on a new series fronted by Thunberg in an effort to both tell her life story and chronicle her global travels.

No broadcaster is yet attached to the BBC series, while the number of episodes and working title are also yet to be determined. BBC Studios announced the project at its Showcase event in Liverpool.

A different documentary charting the rise of Thunberg is also set to premiere on Hulu in 2020. The film, which is currently going by the working title, Greta, will follow Thunberg from her August 2018 school strike in Stockholm to her lecturing world leaders.

The team behind the documentary has been following the activist from the beginning, when she was allegedly just a student skipping school in Stockholm, Sweden.