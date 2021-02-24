New Jersey Plumber, Family Travel to Texas to Help with Repairs After Storm

A Morristown, New Jersey, plumber, and his apprentice made the 25-hour journey to Texas to help those in need of repairs after the winter storm.

Andrew Mitchell is the plumber and his brother-in-law, Isiah Pinnock, is his apprentice.

The duo has family in Houston, but their road trip that spanned six states had a bigger purpose than just going down to help the in-laws, KTRK reported.

Mitchell and his wife, Kisha, purchased $2,000 in plumbing supplies before they left home.

“Some people’s home have lost power, heat; some people have been without water for days — almost over a week,” Kisha said.

Since the family’s arrival in Texas on Sunday, Mitchell and Pinnock have been going house-to-house in Texas, making much-needed plumbing repairs.

“People can’t get water, so we drove down here on Saturday, got here on Sunday, we went straight to work,” Kisha said. “Andrew and Isiah — Isiah has been a huge helper, Andrew has been teaching him a lot, they have been getting busy and getting to work, and we are really excited and thankful that we could be a blessing to other people.”

The family is already making a difference. There is no timeline on when the family is headed back, but they say there is still a lot of work to be done to get families’ houses up-and-running.

Mitchell is not the only Good Samaritan looking to help Texans in their time of need.

An Arizona man traveled to Texas to repair water-damaged homes wrecked by the storm, and at least three Good Samaritans based out of Houston either offered to donate money or fix broken water pipes free-of-charge.