WATCH: Meteorologist Multiplies On Screen During Technical Issue

Fox 9 Meteorologist Jennifer McDermed turned an awkward moment into smiles when her weather graphics glitched during her forecast Tuesday evening.

McDermed was reporting on temperatures across Minnesota when her image began multiplying on the screen, according to Fox 9.

“Ooh, that’s funky! What is going… ooh!” she said, laughing. “I don’t really know what’s going on. Oh, man!”

Moments later, she moved across the screen, creating more duplicates of herself.

“Do you guys want one Jennifer, or two Jennifers?” she jokingly asked viewers.

She eventually walked out of the frame, then reappeared dancing as her colleagues laughed along with her.

“I have no idea what that was, but that was brilliant, yes it was,” she said, going back to her report.

“I can’t even talk right now,” she explained while working to regain her composure.

A person behind the camera described the moment as “psychedelic and groovy.”

“It gave me a headache,” McDermed replied, adding, “That was too many of me. I can’t even handle myself let alone ten of me.”

YouTube users said they enjoyed the entertaining moment, one calling it “Sunny and funny.”

“It’s great that this happened today so I can laugh at the glitch and look at the weather for this week,” another user commented.

“It looks like a music video from the 80s lmao,” someone else said.

However, Tuesday’s incident was not the first time one of McDermed’s forecasts was interrupted.

In August 2019, Fox 9 shared a clip of what appeared to be an insect flying into the screen behind her.

“Whoa! Did you guys just see that?” she asked her colleagues while taking a step back. “Look at that bug!”:

WOAH! This big bug gave @McDermedFox9 a bit of a scare during her forecast! We guess the weather's looking a bit buggy? pic.twitter.com/NjRznV3cEE — FOX 9 (@FOX9) August 9, 2019

Those behind the camera speculated as to whether it was a spider, to which McDermed replied, “No, it was not a spider. That was not a spider. I don’t like spiders.”