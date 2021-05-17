Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said Monday the United States does not “necessarily” have to stop eating red meat due to America’s emissions from agriculture.

Kerry responded, “not necessarily,” when asked by the BBC’s Andrew Marr, “Isn’t the brutal truth, Mr Kerry, that Americans have just got to eat less meat” due to agricultural emissions?

“There is a lot of research being done now that will change both the way meat is produced, cattle are herded and fed. Research is being done that actually reduces the amount of methane,” Kerry continued to answer.

Kerry then admitted, “We don’t know some of the answers.” He went on to explain:

But I guarantee you that the United States of America is not only setting a goal but is moving rapidly on track to reduce all of our emissions, become carbon free in the power sector by 2035 and to do what other countries are doing also, Europe and elsewhere, to move as rapidly as possible to net zero.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said April 26 the Biden administration has made no effort to reduce the consumption of beef.

“There is no effort designed to limit people’s intake of beef coming out of President Biden’s White House or USDA,” Vilsack told reporters.

But that has not stopped a food website named Epicurious from canceling beef recipes to reduce global emissions.

“It might not feel like much, but cutting out just a single ingredient—beef—can have an outsize impact on making a person’s cooking more environmentally friendly,” Epicurious stated.

“Beef won’t appear in new Epicurious recipes, articles, or newsletters. It will not show up on our homepage. It will be absent from our Instagram feed,” the publication explained. “We’ve cut out beef.