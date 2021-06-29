WATCH: 200-Foot Cliff Face Plunges into Lake Superior

The natural views at Michigan’s Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore are always changing and one group of people got to witness that fact over the weekend.

Jahn Martin captured video footage of a 200-foot cliff face breaking off and falling into Lake Superior Saturday at a location between Miner’s Beach and Mosquito Beach, WLUC reported Monday.

People watching from the pontoon boat said the waves rose at least 10 to 12 feet high, causing momentary panic among those who are not good swimmers or who could not swim, watching from the boat.

However, no one suffered an injury because the boat successfully weathered the waves.

The outlet shared the video footage to its Facebook page of the moment the cliffs gave way.

“Oh, look it! Oh guys, we’re gonna get, we’re gonna get some… holy shit!” a man behind the camera exclaimed while watching the scene unfold:

As the cliffs crashed into the water, the man shouted for someone to move the boat.

“Back up Brad! Brad, back up!” he said.

The waves were seen rushing toward the boat, however, the vessel appeared to rise and fall, then settle on the water as boaters behind the camera laughed in relief.

Martin said, “We could hear the cliff wall ‘popping and cracking’ and within 60 seconds a section of cliff approximately 200 feet wide fell before us. The splash and swell wave were very dramatic.”

“Our trips to Marquette/Munising never disappoint!” he added.

A similar instance occurred in 2019 when a drone photographer caught the moment another portion of the cliff slid into the lake, MLive.com reported.

“Officials with the park say that small pieces break away as the soil thaws each year, but giant ‘releases’ like the one Saturday or in 2019 are extremely rare and only happen every five years or so,” the article read.

The video showed the falling cliffs cause the water to shoot high into the air near what appeared to be kayakers:

