VIDEO: Boulders Scattered on California Highway After Earthquake

Video shows boulders strewn across Highway 395 near Coleville in Mono County, California, after a magnitude six earthquake shook both sides of the California/Nevada border Thursday.

Social media user Brett Durrant initially posted the clip of drivers weaving slowly in between the massive rocks littering the road:

“Dude, don’t worry about that,” a person behind the camera said after watching a man attempt to move a boulder out of the way.

The earthquake hit south of Lake Tahoe a few minutes before 4:00 p.m., near the California and Nevada border, according to ABC 7.

Following the initial quake, there have reportedly been approximately 40 aftershocks, the outlet continued:

The quake was felt widely across Northern California and the Bay Area. After the earthquake, Caltrans said it was detouring drivers on Highway 395 to State Route 182 near Bridgeport because of the fallen rocks. Around 5:20 p.m., Highway 395 was back open from Bridgeport to the Nevada state line, the agency said. Caltrans confirmed it responded to “several” rockslides Thursday night in northern Mono County due to the earthquake.

Durrant shared additional video footage showing clouds of dust rising into the air just off the highway:

In a Twitter post on Thursday evening, the Office of the Governor of California urged residents to be prepared for an earthquake:

According to KCRA, the quake was centered south of Lake Tahoe near Walker, a rural community in the eastern Sierra Nevada. However, authorities said no one reported major damage or injuries.

Dozens of aftershocks followed, including nearly half a dozen rated magnitude four or higher, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“The ground was shaking pretty bad, and then everything started falling,” Carolina Estrada, manager at Walker Coffee Company, recalled, adding syrup bottles were broken, dishes fell, and the roof caved in slightly.

The shaking lasted for about 30 seconds or more, she noted.

“We ran out of the building,” Estrada explained, but the shaking persisted, and “boulders the size of cars” rolled onto nearby U.S. 395, she concluded.