Vatican Newspaper Warns of Human ‘Extinction’ from Climate Change

ROME — The Vatican has gone full alarmist in the lead-up to the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference, warning Wednesday of an approaching “climate catastrophe.”

In its frontpage spread titled “No More Time for Half Measures,” the Vatican’s L’Osservatore Romano newspaper waxes rhapsodic over a climate change propaganda video called “Don’t Choose Extinction” and featuring Frankie the Dino.

“I know a thing or two about extinction, and let me tell you, and you’d kind of think this would be obvious, going extinct is a bad thing,” the dinosaur — voiced by Jack Black — declares in the video.

“At least we had an asteroid, what’s your excuse?”

“You’re headed for a climate disaster, and yet every year governments spend hundreds of billions of public funds on fossil fuel subsidies,” the dinosaur preaches in the mock presentation to the United Nations. “Imagine if we had spent hundreds of billions of dollars per year subsidizing giant meteors. That’s what you’re doing right now.”

“You’ve got a huge opportunity right now as you rebuild your economies and bounce back from this pandemic,” the dinosaur urges in its push for the Great Global Reset. “This is humanity’s big chance!”

In its article, the Vatican newspaper insists that greenhouse gas emissions are “out of control” and “global warming, far from abating, will double by 2030.”

“The emissions gap is the result of a leadership gap,” the article states, citing U.N. chief António Guterres. “The era of half-measures and empty promises must end. The time to close the leadership gap must begin in Glasgow.”

Or as the L’Osservatore Romano subtitle has it, the Glasgow summit is “the last call to save the planet.”

Climate change activists have redoubled their efforts to get people excited about the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, especially after announcements that Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin — representing two of the world’s most polluting countries — will not attend the climate conference.

Meanwhile, climate expert Bjorn Lomborg has insisted that many media outlets engage in an irresponsible form of climate alarmism, painting implausible worst-case scenarios to induce panic.

“It’s easy to construct climate disasters,” writes Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus. “You just find a current, disconcerting trend and project it into the future, while ignoring everything humanity could do to adapt.”

Sensationalism has replaced serious reporting, Lomborg wrote last week, and while this may make for better headlines, “it badly misinforms readers.”

The “breathless tone of most reporting” together with completely unrealistic predictions undermines the media’s credibility, Lomborg declared, because it “isn’t reporting but scaremongering.”

