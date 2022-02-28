WATCH: Surfers Rescue Elderly Man from Being Dragged Out to Sea

A group of surfers are getting a lot of attention after rescuing an elderly man from being dragged out to sea by rushing water in Sydney, Australia.

The incident happened at the Northern Beaches, Today reported last week, noting that Eugene du Plessis and Fabio Silvestre were watching as the banks of the Dee Why lagoon, located in the Sydney Metropolitan area of New South Wales, burst forth and the water tumbled toward the ocean.

Moments later, the pair noticed a man who had become trapped in the current as he tried to cross the bank.

“The current was really strong, really gnarly — and the water was moving so fast — he couldn’t stand up,” Silvestre recounted to the Australian TV program.

According to 9 News, the waters being released from the lagoon is not unusual after heavy rainfall.

“He started drowning, so I just let my board go and tried to call the other boys to bring him to the edge. The man was so frightened,” Silvestre added.

Video footage of the incident showed him holding onto the man as the waters rushed around them before three others jumped into action to assist in the rescue. However, the waves kept pushing them nearer the open water.

The group continued struggling against the current until someone else stepped in to help them. The footage captured the moment the surfers worked together to get him out of the water in the nick of time: