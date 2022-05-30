World Economic Forum Says Go Vegan: Eat Seaweed, Algae, and Cacti to Save the Planet

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has finished its annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, with a grim warning about the future of the planet and the threats posed by a reliance on meat protein in everyday diets.

The answer? Consumers urgently need to turn away from the grill, change their eating habits and embrace vegan alternatives to meat.

These include grains and seaweed, algae, cacti, and even avocado seeds alongside a host of other “climate beneficial foods” and meat-free protein sources that will save the planet from destruction.

The WEF says the food system is responsible for a third of overall global CO2 emissions so there is no time like the present to change a personal diet.

Switching to a primarily plant-based diet could also prevent the loss of thousands of wildlife species, it counsels.

By 2050, we’ll have 10 billion mouths to feed – on a finite planet. Tuck into something that could change the world: https://t.co/F03i29fbCR pic.twitter.com/3oULnVW0kf — World Economic Forum (@wef) May 30, 2022

“This food crisis is real, and we must find solutions,” World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on a WEF trade panel last Wednesday.

The WEF has published a starter list to help consumers change their diet with “new and innovative options that have started making their way to the global market only recently.” These include: