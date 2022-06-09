Speaking Thursday during Axios’ The Infodemic Age event, White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy claimed so-called misinformation regarding climate change is a threat to public health.

A transcript is as follows:

ALEXI MCCAMMOND: Is misinformation and disinfo on climate a threat to public health itself?

GINA MCCARTHY: Absolutely. There’s also greenwashing. You have these companies that are claiming to be part of the solution that really are just not informing people about what they’re really doing and how they are really investing and how people should be investing their money if they really care about climate. […] The public health issue is one one of the big challenges that we face. Fossil fuel companies and climate change, posing a significant threat to public health. […] Fossil fuels have actually created significant health challenges on our country, not just climate change, but we’re talking about pollution that’s impacting people’s lives.