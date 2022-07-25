Photos: Firefighters Battle Oak Fire Near Yosemite National Park

A wildfire near the Yosemite National Park known as the Oak Fire neared 16,000 acres on Sunday and with 0% containment.

The fire, which is blazing through dry vegetation in Mariposa County, spread smoke into park and prompted evacuations.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

The explosive Oak Fire burning west of Yosemite National Park in Mariposa County swelled to more than 15,600 acres Sunday, Cal Fire said, its rapid spread fueled by extreme drought, an abundance of dead trees and persistent hot, dry weather. The wildfire, California’s largest of the year so far, threatened several mountain communities and was 0% contained as of Sunday night after growing by about 2,300 acres overnight Saturday, according to Cal Fire. The fire had destroyed at least 10 residential or commercial structures, and Cal Fire stressed that the damage assessment was only beginning. Road closures and evacuation orders affecting nearly 5,000 people were in place for a wide area east and south of the fire. Some 2,700 structures were threatened, Cal Fire said.

Photos of the fire showed the intensity of the blaze and the growing devastation:

The fire is separate from the Washburn Fire, which threatened sequoia trees in Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove earlier this month.

