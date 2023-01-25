Malibu Shaken by 4.2 Magnitude Early Morning Earthquake

The Malibu area had a rough early morning awakening Wednesday when a preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake, followed swiftly by a 3.5-magnitude jolt, were reported in the area.
U.S. Geological Survey
Simon Kent

The Malibu area had a rough early morning awakening Wednesday when a preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit, followed swiftly by a 3.5-magnitude jolt, were reported in the area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) , the first earthquake happened about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach at around 2 AM.

Seismologists estimate its depth was at about 9.2 miles, according to USGS.

Just seconds after the first jolt, a second earthquake was reported – a preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake, also 10 miles south of Malibu Beach. The depth for the second earthquake was reported at about eight miles, according to USGS.

No injuries or damage to the built environment has yet been reported.

The USGS is asking anyone who felt the quake is asked to submit a brief report.

Meanwhile Malibu area residents quickly took to social media to record their reactions.

Some speculated if a tsunami warning would be issued (so far one hasn’t).

Others were happy to record they felt it.

Californians have claimed that they felt tremors across Santa Monica.

Shockwaves have also been felt in Camarillo and Anaheim, according to NBCLA.

The quake comes just weeks after a 6.4 magnitude quake rocked parts of northern California.

At least two people were killed and several were left injured during that event.

This is a developing story. More to come…

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.