U.N. Chief Guterres Warns of Ticking Climate Change ‘Time Bomb’

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres insisted Monday that “warp speed climate action” is urgently needed to fend off the coming climate Armageddon.

Every country “must massively fast-track climate efforts,” Guterres declared, because the “climate time-bomb is ticking.”

Referring to a report released Monday by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the U.N. alarmist-in-chief said a “quantum leap” of climate action is necessary to meet the 1.5-degree limit of global warming agreed in the Paris Agreement.

“We need climate action on all fronts — everything, everywhere, all at once,” Guterres said, with a nod to this year’s academy-award winning film for best picture.

Employing some of his most heated rhetoric to date, Guterres proposed “an Acceleration Agenda to super-charge these efforts,” adding that we need to “immediately hit the fast-forward button on net zero deadlines to get to global net zero by 2050.”

RESET: Nature is determined to destroy humanity through flood, famine, fire, and pestilence, U.N. Secretary-General Guterres declared Wednesday, prophesizing the time has come for us to repent and mend our ways through a great climate and economic "reset." https://t.co/sZUDhH7YT8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 4, 2020

The U.N. chief also asserted humans are responsible for “virtually all global heating over the last 200 years,” insisting that “concentrations of carbon dioxide are at their highest in at least two million years.”

Getting down to specifics, Guterres continued his war on fossil fuels, urging that existing coal be phased out of by 2030 in member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), along with wiping out “all international public and private funding of coal.”

The transition plan also entails scrubbing “all licensing or funding of new oil and gas” as well as stopping “any expansion of existing oil and gas reserves,” he said, while shifting subsidies “from fossil fuels to a just energy transition.”

In sum, this means carrying out “a global phase down of existing oil and gas production compatible with the 2050 global net zero target,” Guterres said.

“The longer we wait on any of these crucial issues, the harder it will become,” he concluded. “We don’t have a moment to lose.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome