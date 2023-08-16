John F. Clauser, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2022, has decried the “pseudoscience” undergirding today’s climate change alarmism that threatens “the well-being of billions of people.”

This week Dr. Clauser signed the “World Climate Declaration,” joining over 1600 other scientists in denying the existence of a so-called “climate emergency.”

Among other things, the Declaration asserts that climate models have proven inadequate for predicting global warming, that carbon dioxide (CO2) is not a pollutant, and that climate change has not increased natural disasters.

“The geological archive reveals that Earth’s climate has varied as long as the planet has existed, with natural cold and warm phases,” the Declaration notes. “The Little Ice Age ended as recently as 1850. Therefore, it is no surprise that we now are experiencing a period of warming.”

Moreover, the world has warmed “significantly less than predicted by IPCC on the basis of modeled anthropogenic forcing,” the text states, and the gap between the real world and the modeled world “tells us that we are far from understanding climate change.”

“There is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and suchlike natural disasters, or making them more frequent,” it declares, whereas there is ample evidence “that CO2-mitigation measures are as damaging as they are costly.”

Since there is no climate emergency, there is “no cause for panic and alarm,” the document states. “We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050.”

For his part, Dr. Clauser, who won the 2022 Nobel Prize for a groundbreaking experiment vindicating quantum mechanics, has insisted that public policy should focus on increasing prosperity through making cheap energy readily accessible, rather than trying to diminish CO2 emissions.

“The popular narrative about climate change reflects a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people,” he said. “Misguided climate science has metastasized into massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience.”

According to Clauser, the pseudoscience “has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated ills” and has been “promoted and extended by similarly misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists, government agencies, and environmentalists.”

The world’s current energy crisis, which makes it more difficult to provide a decent standard of living to the world’s large population, is being “unnecessarily exacerbated” by incorrect climate science, he stated.

Last month, Clauser gave a talk at the event Quantum Korea 2023 in which he denounced “the dangerous proliferation of pseudoscience.”

Specifically, Clauser said that the U.N.’s International Panel on Climate Change, the IPCC, “is one of the worst sources of dangerous misinformation.”

“Beware. If you’re doing good science, it may lead you into politically incorrect areas,” he warned his audience.

“I can confidently say there is no real climate crisis and that climate change does not cause extreme weather events,” he said.

