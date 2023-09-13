NPR: Venice Italy Endangered by ‘Human-Caused Climate Change’

ROME — The city of Venice, Italy, “is under threat due to human-caused climate change,” National Public Radio (NPR) asserted Tuesday, citing a recent UNESCO report.

A group of world leaders will meet this month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to discuss whether to add Venice to a list of endangered UNESCO world heritage sites, NPR declares.

According to NPR, “climate change-induced sea level rise and extreme weather have put Venice’s storied old buildings and landscapes at risk.”

The article notes that flooding in November 2019 “endangered historical treasures and buildings,” whereas earlier this year “severe drought made it impossible for the gondolas to pass through some of the city’s canals.”

“The combined effects of human induced and natural changes (due to sea level rise, extreme weather events and other climate change induced phenomena) are causing deterioration and damage to build structures and urban areas, and threaten the integrity of the cultural, environmental and landscape attributes and values of the property,” UNESCO stated in its report recommending Venice be designated as “World Heritage in Danger.”

Fortunately, “climate change” is a convenient catchall that can be blamed for any weather events, whether they be heat or cold, flooding or drought.

António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations and a notorious climate change alarmist, said last year that ignoring global warming constitutes “collective suicide” for humanity, while decrying the world’s “addiction” to fossil fuels.

“Half of humanity is in the danger zone, from floods, droughts, extreme storms and wildfires. No nation is immune. Yet we continue to feed our fossil fuel addiction,” Guterres said.

Last week Guterres doubled down, insisting that “climate breakdown has begun,” following an earlier assessment that “the era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived.”

Meanwhile, a group of over 1,600 prominent scientists, including several Nobel Prize winners, recently issued the “World Climate Declaration,” refuting the existence of a so-called “climate emergency.”

“There is no statistical evidence that global warming is intensifying hurricanes, floods, droughts and suchlike natural disasters, or making them more frequent,” the document declares. “However, there is ample evidence that CO2-mitigation measures are as damaging as they are costly.”

“There is no climate emergency,” it concludes. “Therefore, there is no cause for panic and alarm.”

“We strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2050. Go for adaptation instead of mitigation; adaptation works whatever the causes are,” it adds.

